Cupcakes in Marina/Cow Hollow

Marina/Cow Hollow restaurants that serve cupcakes

Individual Cupcake Box Fee image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Kara's Cupcakes

3249 Scott Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Individual Cupcake Box Fee$0.50
50 cents per box, per cupcake. Only available on regular size cupcakes. Not minis.
Sweet Vanilla Cupcake$4.00
vanilla cupcake with sweet Madagascar  bourbon vanilla frosting.
Special note:
For an additional cost of .25 cents - we can color the sprinkles and or the frosting in any PASTEL color on this cupcake. 48 hour notice is required.
Kara’s Karrot Cupcake$4.00
moist carrot cupcake with a silky soft  cream cheese frosting
More about Kara's Cupcakes
8 Box Cupcake Assortment image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

2109 Chestnut St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2479 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
4 Box Cupcake Assortment$15.80
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
8 Box Cupcake Assortment$31.60
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
More about SusieCakes

