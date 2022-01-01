Cupcakes in Marina/Cow Hollow
Marina/Cow Hollow restaurants that serve cupcakes
More about Kara's Cupcakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Kara's Cupcakes
3249 Scott Street, San Francisco
|Individual Cupcake Box Fee
|$0.50
50 cents per box, per cupcake. Only available on regular size cupcakes. Not minis.
|Sweet Vanilla Cupcake
|$4.00
vanilla cupcake with sweet Madagascar bourbon vanilla frosting.
Special note:
For an additional cost of .25 cents - we can color the sprinkles and or the frosting in any PASTEL color on this cupcake. 48 hour notice is required.
|Kara’s Karrot Cupcake
|$4.00
moist carrot cupcake with a silky soft cream cheese frosting
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
2109 Chestnut St, San Francisco
|4 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$15.80
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
|8 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$31.60
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
|Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate