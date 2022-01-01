Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in The Haight

Go
The Haight restaurants
Toast

The Haight restaurants that serve fish and chips

Magnolia Brewing Company image

 

Magnolia Brewing Company - Haight

1398 Haight Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FISH & CHIPS$22.00
local rock cod
More about Magnolia Brewing Company - Haight
1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery image

 

1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery

1428 Haight St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.95
More about 1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery

Browse other tasty dishes in The Haight

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Map

More near The Haight to explore

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Inner Richmond

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Noe Valley

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bernal Heights

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Potrero Hill

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Stonestown

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (274 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston