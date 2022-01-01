Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango lassi in San Mateo

Go
San Mateo restaurants
Toast

San Mateo restaurants that serve mango lassi

Item pic

 

Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo

139 South B St, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Lassi$3.99
More about Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo
Item pic

 

Indian Spice - San Mateo

146 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MANGO LASSI$3.99
Ripe mango blended into a creamy yogurt
More about Indian Spice - San Mateo

Browse other tasty dishes in San Mateo

Egg Benedict

Fried Dumplings

Spaghetti

Cheesecake

Omelettes

Quesadillas

Nigiri

Tandoori

Map

More near San Mateo to explore

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Pacifica

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (516 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston