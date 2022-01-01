Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in San Mateo

San Mateo restaurants
San Mateo restaurants that serve pancakes

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo

1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

Takeout
Pancake$3.95
Swedish Pancake$4.95
CLASSIC BUTTERMILK PANCAKES$7.95
Dough Zone - San Mateo

111 E 4th Street, San Mateo

Takeout Delivery Digital Dine-In
Spicy Beef Pancake Roll (1) 麻辣牛肉卷饼$7.95
Grilled pancake with shredded lettuce, beef, and sauces to your taste.
Non-Spicy Beef Pancake Roll(1) 酱香牛肉卷饼 (不辣)$8.75
Grilled pancake with shredded lettuce, beef, and sauces to your taste.
Green Onion Pancake (1) 葱油饼$3.85
Our famous Green Onion Pancake, with freshly chopped scallion flakes and infused oil.
