Chicken sandwiches in Santa Ana
Santa Ana restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Emily's Viet Cuisine
Emily's Viet Cuisine
201 E. 4th Street, Santa Ana
|Vietnamese Chicken Sandwich (Fam Dinner)
|$29.00
Serves 4 these sandwiches are loved by even the pickiest eaters! Contain chicken thighs, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapeno, and my secret sauce.
More about StormBreaker Brewing
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
StormBreaker Brewing
8409 N Lombard, Portland
|Classic Nachos
|$12.00
chili con queso, pico de gallo, black beans, guacamole, jalapeño-lime crema veg | gf
|Cluck You Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
pickle-brined fried chicken, spicy cabbage slaw, herb aioli*, sweet pickles,
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
romaine lettuce, Grana Padano, fried capers, garlic croutons, house Caesar dressing* veg