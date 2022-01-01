Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara restaurants
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Reunion Kitchen and Drink - Santa Barbara image

 

Reunion Kitchen and Drink - Santa Barbara - Reunion Santa Barbara

1118 E Cabrillo Boulevard, Santa Barbara

Thai Chicken & Noodle$18.95
mango | peanuts | avocado | cilantro | green onion | jicama | roasted peppers | carrots | thai peanut dressing
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe - State Street

508 State St, Santa Barbara

THAI CHICKEN ARTICHOKE NOODLE SALAD$13.50
Linguine pasta tossed with artichoke hearts, red bell pepper, green onion, cilantro, toasted cashews, chopped grilled chicken, and spicy sesame sauce. Served with chips and salsa your choice of a cup of soup or side Natural salad.
