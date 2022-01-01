Chicken noodles in Santa Barbara
Reunion Kitchen and Drink - Santa Barbara - Reunion Santa Barbara
1118 E Cabrillo Boulevard, Santa Barbara
|Thai Chicken & Noodle
|$18.95
mango | peanuts | avocado | cilantro | green onion | jicama | roasted peppers | carrots | thai peanut dressing
The Natural Cafe - State Street
508 State St, Santa Barbara
|THAI CHICKEN ARTICHOKE NOODLE SALAD
|$13.50
Linguine pasta tossed with artichoke hearts, red bell pepper, green onion, cilantro, toasted cashews, chopped grilled chicken, and spicy sesame sauce. Served with chips and salsa your choice of a cup of soup or side Natural salad.