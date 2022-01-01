Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hot chocolate in
Santa Clara
/
Santa Clara
/
Hot Chocolate
Santa Clara restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Bloom - Eatery & Spirits
202 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara
Avg 4.5
(345 reviews)
Hot chocolate
$3.50
More about Bloom - Eatery & Spirits
Paris Baguette - 3514-Mercado
3159 Mission College Boulevard, Santa Clara
No reviews yet
12oz Hot Chocolate
$3.29
More about Paris Baguette - 3514-Mercado
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(183 restaurants)
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(43 restaurants)
Mountain View
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Campbell
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Cupertino
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Milpitas
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Los Altos
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
