Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Santa Clara

Go
Santa Clara restaurants
Toast

Santa Clara restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Bloom image

 

Bloom - Eatery & Spirits

202 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara

Avg 4.5 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Hot chocolate$3.50
More about Bloom - Eatery & Spirits
Paris Baguette image

 

Paris Baguette - 3514-Mercado

3159 Mission College Boulevard, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
12oz Hot Chocolate$3.29
More about Paris Baguette - 3514-Mercado

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Clara

Chopped Salad

Egg Rolls

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Vegetarian Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Corn Dogs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Santa Clara to explore

North San Jose

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Santa Clara to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (574 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1807 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston