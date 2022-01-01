Burritos in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita restaurants that serve burritos
More about Wicked Chicken Wings - Santa Clarita
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Chicken Wings - Santa Clarita
26583 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.99
Scrambled eggs, onions, seasoned potatoes with salsa
More about Plate Therapy Kitchen
Plate Therapy Kitchen
26306 Diamond Place 102, Santa Clarita
|Turkey Burrito Bowl with Cilantro Lime Sauce
|$15.00
You will love our Turkey Burrito Bowl! Made with Mary's ground turkey seasoned with Plate Therapy taco seasoning and served with fajita veggies, green rice. Topped with our fresh house made cilantro lime jalapeno dressing. The perfect amount of spice!
410 kcal
Carbs: 30g
Protein: 38g
Fat: 14g