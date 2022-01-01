Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Santa Clarita

Go
Santa Clarita restaurants
Toast

Santa Clarita restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Chicken Wings - Santa Clarita

26583 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita

Avg 4.4 (1017 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$11.99
Scrambled eggs, onions, seasoned potatoes with salsa
More about Wicked Chicken Wings - Santa Clarita
Item pic

 

Plate Therapy Kitchen

26306 Diamond Place 102, Santa Clarita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burrito Bowl with Cilantro Lime Sauce$15.00
You will love our Turkey Burrito Bowl! Made with Mary's ground turkey seasoned with Plate Therapy taco seasoning and served with fajita veggies, green rice. Topped with our fresh house made cilantro lime jalapeno dressing. The perfect amount of spice!
410 kcal
Carbs: 30g
Protein: 38g
Fat: 14g
More about Plate Therapy Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Clarita

Tacos

Cake

Pancakes

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Caesar Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Chili

Map

More near Santa Clarita to explore

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Newhall

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (966 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (794 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (260 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (571 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston