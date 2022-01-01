Caesar salad in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita restaurants that serve caesar salad
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Chicken
26583 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita
|Caesar Salad
|$12.50
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
Plate Therapy Kitchen
26306 Diamond Place 102, Santa Clarita
|Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad (NEW)
|$17.00
*New* Blackened Chicken served a top of a bed of crunchy romaine lettuce. Served with our house-made Caesar dressing and a side of nutritional yeast.
Fresh, Crisp and Refreshing!
Kcal 400
Carbs: 10g
Protein: 35g
Fat: 15g