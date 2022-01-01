Chicken salad in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita restaurants that serve chicken salad
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Chicken
26583 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and tortilla strips with your choice of dressing.
Plate Therapy Kitchen
26306 Diamond Place 102, Santa Clarita
|Adobe Chicken Salad (NEW)
|$17.00
This refreshing salad is made with diced adobe chicken over a bed of mixed greens, roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, radishes, pepitas and house made adobe dressing.
kcal 410
Carbs: 27g
Protein: 45g
Fat: 15g
|Sonoma Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Tender chicken breast, crunchy celery and pecans, sweet red grapes, and poppy seeds tossed with house made Plate Therapy mayo. Served with romaine boats
kcal 440
Carbs: 21g
Fat: 15g
Protein: 26g
|BBQ Chicken Cobb Salad
|$17.00
A favorite summer salad is now at Plate Therapy! Marinated BBQ Chicken, diced tomatoes, bacon, cucumbers and diced red onions. Served with house-made BBQ sauce and Paleo Ranch Dressing
Kcal 450
Carbs: 10g
Protein: 44g
Fat: 20g