Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Santa Clarita

Go
Santa Clarita restaurants
Toast

Santa Clarita restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Chicken

26583 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita

Avg 4.4 (1017 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.50
Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and tortilla strips with your choice of dressing.
More about Wicked Chicken
Item pic

 

Plate Therapy Kitchen

26306 Diamond Place 102, Santa Clarita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Adobe Chicken Salad (NEW)$17.00
This refreshing salad is made with diced adobe chicken over a bed of mixed greens, roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, radishes, pepitas and house made adobe dressing.
kcal 410
Carbs: 27g
Protein: 45g
Fat: 15g
Sonoma Chicken Salad$15.00
Tender chicken breast, crunchy celery and pecans, sweet red grapes, and poppy seeds tossed with house made Plate Therapy mayo. Served with romaine boats
kcal 440
Carbs: 21g
Fat: 15g
Protein: 26g
BBQ Chicken Cobb Salad$17.00
A favorite summer salad is now at Plate Therapy! Marinated BBQ Chicken, diced tomatoes, bacon, cucumbers and diced red onions. Served with house-made BBQ sauce and Paleo Ranch Dressing
Kcal 450
Carbs: 10g
Protein: 44g
Fat: 20g
More about Plate Therapy Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Clarita

Sweet Potato Fries

Tacos

Map

More near Santa Clarita to explore

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Newhall

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston