Lomo in Santa Rosa

Go
Santa Rosa restaurants
Toast

Santa Rosa restaurants that serve lomo

Item pic

 

Sazon Peruvian Cuisine

1129 Sebastopol Rd., Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pollo Saltado Y Lomo Saltado$28.00
Wok fried tenderloin steak strips, and chicken; served with sauté onions, tomato, cilantro, soy balsamic sauce, comes with house-cut fries and rice Add a fried egg for $ 2.00. Organic Tamarin (gluten free) upon request. * Includes 16 oz of Sazón Chicha Morada (Purple Corn) or Maricuya (Passion Fruit) * *Includes a side of Platanos Machos
Lomo Saltado Beef$25.00
Wok fried tenderloin steak strips onion, tomato, cilantro, soy sauce, served with house-cut fries and rice.
🌾 Gluten Free
Family Lomo Saltado$45.00
Serves 3 to 4. Wok fried tenderloin steak strips onion, tomato, cilantro, soy balsamic sauce, served with house-cut fries, (4) Plantains, and rice. Add a fried egg for $ 2.00. Organic Tamarin (gluten free) upon request.
* Includes 24 oz of Sazón Chicha Morada.
More about Sazon Peruvian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Warike

527 4th Street, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lomo Saltado Clasico$25.00
traditional Peruvian style beef tenderloin, red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, garlic, soy and oyster sauce. french fries & rice.
More about Warike

Petaluma

