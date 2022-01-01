Lomo in Santa Rosa

Wok fried tenderloin steak strips, and chicken; served with sauté onions, tomato, cilantro, soy balsamic sauce, comes with house-cut fries and rice Add a fried egg for $ 2.00. Organic Tamarin (gluten free) upon request. * Includes 16 oz of Sazón Chicha Morada (Purple Corn) or Maricuya (Passion Fruit) * *Includes a side of Platanos Machos

