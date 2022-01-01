Lomo in Santa Rosa
Sazon Peruvian Cuisine
1129 Sebastopol Rd., Santa Rosa
|Pollo Saltado Y Lomo Saltado
|$28.00
Wok fried tenderloin steak strips, and chicken; served with sauté onions, tomato, cilantro, soy balsamic sauce, comes with house-cut fries and rice Add a fried egg for $ 2.00. Organic Tamarin (gluten free) upon request. * Includes 16 oz of Sazón Chicha Morada (Purple Corn) or Maricuya (Passion Fruit) * *Includes a side of Platanos Machos
|Lomo Saltado Beef
|$25.00
Wok fried tenderloin steak strips onion, tomato, cilantro, soy sauce, served with house-cut fries and rice.
🌾 Gluten Free
|Family Lomo Saltado
|$45.00
Serves 3 to 4. Wok fried tenderloin steak strips onion, tomato, cilantro, soy balsamic sauce, served with house-cut fries, (4) Plantains, and rice. Add a fried egg for $ 2.00. Organic Tamarin (gluten free) upon request.
* Includes 24 oz of Sazón Chicha Morada.