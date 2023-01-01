Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Santee

Santee restaurants
Santee restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Consumer pic

 

Jimmy's of Santee

9635 mission gorge rd, santee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strips & Waffle Plate$15.99
3 Chicken strips served over a Belgian Waffle with a drizzle of hot maple syrup & topped with powered sugar
JR Chicken Strips & Fries$7.95
Chicken Strips$14.99
Sauces: BBQ, Buffalo or Sweet Red Chili. Served with ranch dressing.
More about Jimmy's of Santee
Junction 52 Bar & Grill- Santee image

 

Junction 52 Bar & Grill- Santee - 9621 Mission Gorge Rd

9621 Mission Gorge Rd, Santee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Strips$9.00
More about Junction 52 Bar & Grill- Santee - 9621 Mission Gorge Rd
Main pic

 

Pepper Farm Deli - 235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H

235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H, Santee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders and Fries$8.99
Panko-Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders (No antibiotics ever) and fries
More about Pepper Farm Deli - 235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H

