Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Santee
/
Santee
/
French Fries
Santee restaurants that serve french fries
Jimmy's
9635 mission gorge rd, santee
No reviews yet
French Fries
$4.99
More about Jimmy's
Bad Hombres Good Mexican Food - 8918 carlton hills blvd
8918 carlton hills blvd, Santee
No reviews yet
French Fries
$3.25
More about Bad Hombres Good Mexican Food - 8918 carlton hills blvd
Browse other tasty dishes in Santee
Shrimp Burritos
Nachos
Burritos
Fish Burritos
Fish Tacos
Shrimp Tacos
Chorizo Burritos
Carne Asada Tacos
More near Santee to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(765 restaurants)
La Jolla
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
National City
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
La Mesa
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
El Cajon
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Poway
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Bonita
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Spring Valley
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(765 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(72 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(18 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(607 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(340 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(720 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston