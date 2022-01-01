Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants
Sarasota restaurants that serve pretzels

Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark

4067 Clark Rd, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (1451 reviews)
Takeout
PRETZELS$10.00
Served with beer cheese, spicy mustard, and ginger honey mustard
PRETZELS$10.00
Served with beer cheese, spicy mustard, and ginger honey mustard
PRETZEL CRUSTED TUNA SASHIMI$14.00
Thinly sliced Ahi Tuna drizled with kabayaki and ginger honey mustard
More about Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark
Mandeville Beer Garden image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mandeville Beer Garden

428 N. Lemon Ave., Sarasota

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzel$12.00
More about Mandeville Beer Garden

