Avocado salad in Scarsdale

Scarsdale restaurants
Toast

Scarsdale restaurants that serve avocado salad

PopoJito image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

PopoJito

46 Christie Pl, Scarsdale

Avg 4 (268 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach & Avocado Salad$12.00
More about PopoJito
Restaurant banner

 

Kumo Sushi - 777 white plain rd

777 white plain rd, Scarsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Salad$10.00
More about Kumo Sushi - 777 white plain rd

