Schaumburg bars & lounges you'll love

Meze
680 Mall Drive, Schaumburg
|Popular items
|Zucchini Fritters
|$12.00
zucchini, onions, herbs, feta, yogurt mint
|Grilled Octopus
|$21.00
marinated Spanish octopus, Santorini fava
|Greek Village Salad
|$16.00
vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, sweet bell peppers, Greek feta, EVOO, red wine vinegar
Kuma's Corner
1570 E Golf Road, Schaumburg
|Popular items
|Neurosis
|$18.00
Cheddar, Swiss, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Horseradish Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion.
Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy and Egg.
|Small Caesar
|$7.00