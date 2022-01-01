Cake in Schaumburg
Schaumburg restaurants that serve cake
BAGELS • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
VC12 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg
|Chocolate Sprinkled Cake
|$3.25
|Chocolate Cake
|$3.25
|Birthday Cake Donut
|$3.25
Chicago Prime Italian
700 North Meacham Road, Schaumburg
|Crab Cakes
|$22.00
Jalopeño Remoulade & Spring Mix
|Death by Chocolate (Gluten Free Flourless Cake)
|$7.00
SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • NOODLES
92 Town Korean BBQ
243 W GOLF RD, SCHAUMBURG
|Sweet & Spicy Rice Cake (Tteokkochi)
|$12.99
Pan fried rice cake pieces w/ side of Korean sweet & spicy sauce. Crispy outside, chewy on the inside! Vegetarian.
|Spicy Stir-Fried Rice Cake (TteokPokki)
|$14.99
Sir-fried rice cakes, vegetables, & fish cakes in spicy Korean red pepper sauce. Popular Korean street food!