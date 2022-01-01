Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Scituate

Scituate restaurants
Toast

Scituate restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Rivershed image

TACOS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Rivershed

17 New Driftway, Scituate

Avg 4.4 (758 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken topped with honey chipolte mayo and pickles. Comes on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with fries.
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$16.00
Crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon and bourbon maple aioli on a belgian waffle. Topped with pickles and served with french fries.
More about Rivershed
CP's Woodfired Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA

CP's Woodfired Pizza

17 New Driftway, Scituate

Avg 4.6 (212 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Garlic Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about CP's Woodfired Pizza
Salt Society - Scituate image

 

Salt Society - Scituate

146 Front Street, Scituate

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
Smashed avocado, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, summer corn salsa, Bibb lettuce, brioche bun
More about Salt Society - Scituate

