Chicken sandwiches in Scituate

Rivershed
Rivershed
17 New Driftway, Scituate
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken topped with honey chipolte mayo and pickles. Comes on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with fries.
|Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
|$16.00
Crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon and bourbon maple aioli on a belgian waffle. Topped with pickles and served with french fries.
CP's Woodfired Pizza
17 New Driftway, Scituate
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
|Garlic Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99