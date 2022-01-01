Chicken burritos in Scottsdale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scottsdale restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Dilla Libre Dos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Dilla Libre Dos

8018 E. Thomas Rd., Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (725 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chicken Burrito$14.00
More about Dilla Libre Dos
Item pic

 

Pokitrition - Scottsdale

9210 E Via De Ventura #106, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fire Chicken Burrito (Sesame)$12.95
Lightly fried Japanese Karaage chicken sauced with our most popular Sriracha Aioli and our spicy Korean inspired - ChoJang, along with Jalapeno, Spicy Surimi Crab, Carrot, Green Onion, Cilantro, and Wonton Strips.
More about Pokitrition - Scottsdale

