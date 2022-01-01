Pudding in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve pudding
Vito's - DC Ranch
18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale
|Bread Pudding
|$6.49
One huge slice of our homemade chocolate chip bread pudding. Served with whipped cream and chocolate syrup on the side.
Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale
3800 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale
|Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$10.00
Toffee drenched sponge cake with dates, served hot with creme anglaise or ice cream.
|Chocolate Bread & Butter Pudding
|$10.00
Housemade bread baked in rich chocolate brandy sauce. Served crispy on the outside, warm and moist on the inside with choice of creme anglaise or ice cream.
Citizen Public House
7111 East 5th Avenue, Ste E, Scottsdale
|Whiskey Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Cinnamon, Bourbon Praline Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream