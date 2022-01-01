Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Item pic

 

Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale

8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp+$14.50
More about Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food

1455 N SCOTTSDALE RD #115, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (388 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$13.95
More about Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Cannolis

Garlic Naan

Chicken Tikka

Shrimp Rolls

Chips And Salsa

Soft Shell Crabs

Egg Rolls

Croissant Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (83 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (516 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (838 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (232 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (471 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston