Bisque in Scranton

Scranton restaurants
Scranton restaurants that serve bisque

Jack’s Draft House image

BBQ

Jack's Draft House

802 Prescott Ave, Scranton

Avg 4.8 (232 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Bisque$4.00
Lobster Bisque$6.00
Classic Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque$10.00
Cooper Sharp grilled Cheese on country white & a cup of tomato bisque.
More about Jack's Draft House
Consumer pic

 

The Retro Cafe 1139 Capouse Avenue

1139 Capouse Avenue, Scranton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom and Brie Bisque$5.75
This hearty bisque is made with sliced mushrooms simmered with garlic and shallots in a savory vegetarian veloute sauce before adding brie and Swiss cheeses, sherry, and snipped chives. Just want you need on this cold day.
More about The Retro Cafe 1139 Capouse Avenue

