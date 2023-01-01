Bisque in Scranton
Scranton restaurants that serve bisque
BBQ
Jack's Draft House
802 Prescott Ave, Scranton
|Tomato Bisque
|$4.00
|Lobster Bisque
|$6.00
|Classic Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque
|$10.00
Cooper Sharp grilled Cheese on country white & a cup of tomato bisque.
The Retro Cafe 1139 Capouse Avenue
1139 Capouse Avenue, Scranton
|Mushroom and Brie Bisque
|$5.75
This hearty bisque is made with sliced mushrooms simmered with garlic and shallots in a savory vegetarian veloute sauce before adding brie and Swiss cheeses, sherry, and snipped chives. Just want you need on this cold day.