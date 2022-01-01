Quesadillas in Scranton
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Downtown Deli and Eatery
300 Spruce St, Scranton
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.99
|Steak Quesadilla
|$12.99
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$12.95
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton
344 Adams Ave, Scranton
|Buffalo Soldier Quesadilla
|$10.75
Buffalo Chicken, Grilled, Cubed, and slathered in Buffalo Sauce, combined with Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, on a Whole Wheat Tortilla, Pressed to Gooey, Delicious Perfection on our Grills, and cut into Four Triangles, Served with Vegan Sour Cream