Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Scranton

Go
Scranton restaurants
Toast

Scranton restaurants that serve quesadillas

Downtown Deli and Eatery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Deli and Eatery

300 Spruce St, Scranton

Avg 4.5 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Steak Quesadilla$12.99
Breakfast Quesadilla$12.95
More about Downtown Deli and Eatery
eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton

344 Adams Ave, Scranton

Avg 4.6 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Soldier Quesadilla$10.75
Buffalo Chicken, Grilled, Cubed, and slathered in Buffalo Sauce, combined with Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, on a Whole Wheat Tortilla, Pressed to Gooey, Delicious Perfection on our Grills, and cut into Four Triangles, Served with Vegan Sour Cream
More about eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton
Penalty Box image

 

Penalty Box

3277 Pittston Ave., Scranton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwestern Chicken Quesadilla$9.29
Southwestern Chorizo Sausage Quesadilla$9.29
Chicken Quesadilla$9.49
More about Penalty Box

Browse other tasty dishes in Scranton

Nachos

Almond Milk

Pancakes

Chicken Sandwiches

Steak Subs

Italian Subs

Muffins

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Scranton to explore

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Stroudsburg

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lehighton

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jermyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston