Philly cheesesteaks in Scranton

Scranton restaurants
Scranton restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

DaVinci Pizza on the Square - 505 Linden Street

505 Linden Street, Scranton

TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheesesteak w/ The Works Hoagie$11.00
Shaved Sirloin, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Mushroom and Choice of Peppers topped w/ Davinci's Cheese Sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton

344 Adams Ave, Scranton

Avg 4.6 (506 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Special Cheesesteak Stromboli$12.25
Grilled Black Pepper Steak, Sauteed Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, A1 Sauce, Italian Seasonings, Vegan Mozzarella Cheeses, and Spinach for some green, served with Marinara Sauce! Go Birds!
