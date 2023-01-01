Philly cheesesteaks in Scranton
Scranton restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
DaVinci Pizza on the Square - 505 Linden Street
505 Linden Street, Scranton
|Philly Cheesesteak w/ The Works Hoagie
|$11.00
Shaved Sirloin, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Mushroom and Choice of Peppers topped w/ Davinci's Cheese Sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton
344 Adams Ave, Scranton
|Philly Special Cheesesteak Stromboli
|$12.25
Grilled Black Pepper Steak, Sauteed Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, A1 Sauce, Italian Seasonings, Vegan Mozzarella Cheeses, and Spinach for some green, served with Marinara Sauce! Go Birds!