Burritos in Ballard
Ballard restaurants that serve burritos
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Burritos Ultimos
|$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Gracia
5313 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Burrito Bowl
|$17.00
Your choice of taco meat/veggies with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, cotija, cilantro, radish
|Big C Burrito
|$14.00
A nearly two-pound burrito made with two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat or veggies, rice, beans, lettuce, crema, chihuahua cheese, & pico de gallo