Burritos in Ballard

Go
Ballard restaurants
Toast

Ballard restaurants that serve burritos

Burritos Ultimos image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
Burritos Ultimos$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
More about The Matador
Burrito Bowl image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Gracia

5313 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1240 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Bowl$17.00
Your choice of taco meat/veggies with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, cotija, cilantro, radish
Big C Burrito$14.00
A nearly two-pound burrito made with two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat or veggies, rice, beans, lettuce, crema, chihuahua cheese, & pico de gallo
More about Gracia

Browse other tasty dishes in Ballard

Scallops

Tacos

Enchiladas

Salmon

Pork Belly

Pretzels

Egg Sandwiches

Map

More near Ballard to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Pioneer Square

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Central District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Alki

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston