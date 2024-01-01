Crispy chicken in Ballard
Ballard restaurants that serve crispy chicken
The Matador - Ballard
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Crispy Chicken Tinga Flautas
|$17.00
Two large flours tortillas filled with grilled chicken tinga and Monterey jack & cheddar cheeses and fried until crispy. The flautas are topped with shredded romaine lettuce tossed with serrano vinaigrette, Xni Pec, and garlic crema. Served with salsa maya, chile achiote rice, and Mexican black beans.
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
MEAN Sandwich
1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle
|Crispy Drunken Chicken Po'Boy
|$17.00
**SPECIAL**
Buttermilk Brined Chicken Thighs, Dredged & Deep Fried Crispy then tossed in our Toasted Sesame Sauce & topped with White Onion, Pickled Carrot, Scallions & Cilantro. All wrapped tight in a toasted Banh Mi Roll. (NO PEANUTS)
*served with a side of Spicy Prik Nam Pla
**Salt-N-Pepa Skins & Ins included of course
