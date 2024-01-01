Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Ballard

Ballard restaurants
Ballard restaurants that serve crispy chicken

The Matador - Ballard

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Tinga Flautas$17.00
Two large flours tortillas filled with grilled chicken tinga and Monterey jack & cheddar cheeses and fried until crispy. The flautas are topped with shredded romaine lettuce tossed with serrano vinaigrette, Xni Pec, and garlic crema. Served with salsa maya, chile achiote rice, and Mexican black beans.
More about The Matador - Ballard
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

MEAN Sandwich

1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (727 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Drunken Chicken Po'Boy$17.00
**SPECIAL**
Buttermilk Brined Chicken Thighs, Dredged & Deep Fried Crispy then tossed in our Toasted Sesame Sauce & topped with White Onion, Pickled Carrot, Scallions & Cilantro. All wrapped tight in a toasted Banh Mi Roll. (NO PEANUTS)
*served with a side of Spicy Prik Nam Pla
**Salt-N-Pepa Skins & Ins included of course
Order ONLINE and RELAX!
We'll text you when your order is Hot & Ready!
More about MEAN Sandwich

