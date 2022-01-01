Carne asada in Ballard
The Matador - Ballard
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Skirt Steak- Carne Asada
|$25.00
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers,cotija and cilantro
|Carne Asada Sandwich
|$17.50
Grilled marinated steak, French fried onions, serrano slaw, roasted poblano, pico de gallo, chimichurri mayo. Served with chipotle-garlic salt seasoned French Fries.
|Ribeye- Carne Asada
|$28.00
8oz of marinated skirt steak charbroiled to perfection. Served with chile achiote rice, Mexican black beans, charred red bell and jalapeno peppers and street style fire roasted corn topped with cotija cheese.
Senor Moose Cafe
5242 Leary Ave North West, Seattle
|Tacos De Carne Asada
|$15.00
Four steak tacos topped with salsa, onion, cilantro and garnished with grilled green onions, radishes, limes and avocado
|Carne Asada Sencilla
|$20.00
Seared skirt steak grilled poblano chiles, salsa fresca, avocado, rifried beans
and tortillas.