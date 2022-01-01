Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Ballard

Ballard restaurants
Ballard restaurants that serve carne asada

Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - Ballard

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
Skirt Steak- Carne Asada$25.00
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers,cotija and cilantro
Carne Asada Sandwich$17.50
Grilled marinated steak, French fried onions, serrano slaw, roasted poblano, pico de gallo, chimichurri mayo. Served with chipotle-garlic salt seasoned French Fries.
Ribeye- Carne Asada$28.00
8oz of marinated skirt steak charbroiled to perfection. Served with chile achiote rice, Mexican black beans, charred red bell and jalapeno peppers and street style fire roasted corn topped with cotija cheese.
More about The Matador - Ballard
Item pic

 

Senor Moose Cafe

5242 Leary Ave North West, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos De Carne Asada$15.00
Four steak tacos topped with salsa, onion, cilantro and garnished with grilled green onions, radishes, limes and avocado
Tacos De Carne Asada$17.00
Four steak tacos topped with salsa, diced onion, cilantro and garnished with grilled green onions, radishes, limes and avocado
Carne Asada Sencilla$20.00
Seared skirt steak grilled poblano chiles, salsa fresca, avocado, rifried beans
and tortillas.
More about Senor Moose Cafe

