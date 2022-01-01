Chili in Ballard
Ballard restaurants that serve chili
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador - Ballard
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Firehouse Chili
|$4.00
Red chili with bacon, house-made chorizo, and braised chicken. Topped with jack & cheddar cheeses, cilantro-lime sour cream, jalapeños en escabeche and green onion
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mean Sandwich
1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle
|Shop-made Calabrian Chili Relish Mayo
|$0.75
The Calabrian chili is a versatile Italian pepper with a rich red color, fruity flavor and a nice level of heat for spicy food lovers. Our relish is made with pickled red onions, pickled red bell peppers and chopped red Italian Calabrian Chili peppers. This chili relish mayo is simply amazing IMO!