Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Ballard

Go
Ballard restaurants
Toast

Ballard restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - Ballard

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
Firehouse Chili$4.00
Red chili with bacon, house-made chorizo, and braised chicken. Topped with jack & cheddar cheeses, cilantro-lime sour cream, jalapeños en escabeche and green onion
More about The Matador - Ballard
Mean Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mean Sandwich

1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (727 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shop-made Calabrian Chili Relish Mayo$0.75
The Calabrian chili is a versatile Italian pepper with a rich red color, fruity flavor and a nice level of heat for spicy food lovers. Our relish is made with pickled red onions, pickled red bell peppers and chopped red Italian Calabrian Chili peppers. This chili relish mayo is simply amazing IMO!
More about Mean Sandwich

Browse other tasty dishes in Ballard

Pudding

Egg Sandwiches

Salmon

Enchiladas

Chopped Salad

Carne Asada

Curry

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Ballard to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Pioneer Square

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Central District

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Alki

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (584 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (547 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (301 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston