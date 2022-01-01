Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Ballard

Ballard restaurants
Ballard restaurants that serve chile relleno

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - Ballard

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Chile Rellenos$14.00
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas
More about The Matador - Ballard
SMOKED SALMON

Sawyer Seattle

5309 22nd Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (1985 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chile Relleno$16.00
mole pipian, wild rice
More about Sawyer Seattle

