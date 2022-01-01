Fajitas in Ballard
The Matador - Ballard
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Familia Fajitas for 4
|$72.00
Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. Four large tortillas per person (16) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers.
|Familia Fajitas for 2
|$37.00
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.