Fajitas in Ballard

Ballard restaurants
Ballard restaurants that serve fajitas

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - Ballard

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
Familia Fajitas for 4$72.00
Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. Four large tortillas per person (16) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers.
Familia Fajitas for 2$37.00
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
More about The Matador - Ballard
SMOKED SALMON

Sawyer Seattle

5309 22nd Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (1985 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$29.00
corn tortillas, black beans
More about Sawyer Seattle

