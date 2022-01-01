Downtown Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Downtown

Elemental Pizza image

PIZZA

Elemental Pizza

701 5th Ave, Seattle

Avg 3.8 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prosciuto & Arugula$10.50
Garlic oil base, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula
Carnivorous$10.50
Tomato sauce base, shredded mozzarella, Zoe's Pepperoini, sausage, bacon & salami
Build Your Own Pizza$9.50
Choose 1 Sauce, Choose 1 Cheese, Choose 3 Toppings additional toppings are $1.00 each
More about Elemental Pizza
Cortina image

PASTA • STEAKS

Cortina

621 Union St, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baby Lettuce Salad$12.00
radish • fresh herbs • goat cheese • red wine vinaigrette
Gnocchi al Telefono$18.00
mozzarella • tomato • basil • parmigiano reggiano
Rigatoni$18.00
beef and pork ragu • tomato • chili • oregano • grana padano
More about Cortina
The Pink Door image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Pink Door

1919 Post Alley, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (14469 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Risotto$21.00
Our spring risotto with gulf shrimp, English peas, lemon zest, pea vines (Vegetarian Option Available-GF)
Rigatoni and Meatballs$20.00
with marinara sauce
Ciabatta Bread$2.00
2 thick slices and 1oz extra virgin olive oil infused with lemon and orange zest, garlic, shallots, rosemary
More about The Pink Door

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Cookies

Salmon

Rigatoni

Panang Curry

Cheeseburgers

Curry

Map

More near Downtown to explore

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Phinney Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Madison Valley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Chinatown International District

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston