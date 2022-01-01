Downtown Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Downtown
More about Elemental Pizza
PIZZA
Elemental Pizza
701 5th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Prosciuto & Arugula
|$10.50
Garlic oil base, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula
|Carnivorous
|$10.50
Tomato sauce base, shredded mozzarella, Zoe's Pepperoini, sausage, bacon & salami
|Build Your Own Pizza
|$9.50
Choose 1 Sauce, Choose 1 Cheese, Choose 3 Toppings additional toppings are $1.00 each
More about Cortina
PASTA • STEAKS
Cortina
621 Union St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Baby Lettuce Salad
|$12.00
radish • fresh herbs • goat cheese • red wine vinaigrette
|Gnocchi al Telefono
|$18.00
mozzarella • tomato • basil • parmigiano reggiano
|Rigatoni
|$18.00
beef and pork ragu • tomato • chili • oregano • grana padano
More about The Pink Door
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Pink Door
1919 Post Alley, Seattle
|Popular items
|Risotto
|$21.00
Our spring risotto with gulf shrimp, English peas, lemon zest, pea vines (Vegetarian Option Available-GF)
|Rigatoni and Meatballs
|$20.00
with marinara sauce
|Ciabatta Bread
|$2.00
2 thick slices and 1oz extra virgin olive oil infused with lemon and orange zest, garlic, shallots, rosemary