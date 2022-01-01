Burritos in Wallingford
Wallingford restaurants that serve burritos
More about Pablo - Wallingford
Pablo - Wallingford
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
|KIDS BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO
|$8.00
oaxaca & jack cheese, spiced beans, rice, and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla
|EL BURRITO
|$12.00
Rice, beans, jalapeno salsa, guacamole, pico, crema, oaxaca and jack cheese
More about TnT Taqueria
TnT Taqueria
2114 N 45th Street, Seattle
|Chicken Breakfast Burrito
|$9.75
Green chile braised chicken breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
|Hominy Breakfast Burrito
|$9.50
Hominy hash and spinach breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
|Chorizo Verde Burrito
|$9.50
Chorizo verde with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa