Gyro wraps in Seekonk
Seekonk restaurants that serve gyro wraps
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Seekonk
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Seekonk
545 Central Avenue, Seekonk
|Gyro Wrap
|$0.00
Beef & Lamb or Chicken.
Gyro Wrap Slices of tender, juicy meat, marinated with herbs & spices, roma tomatoes, onion & tzatziki sauce
More about Greek Gyro - Seekonk
Greek Gyro - Seekonk
545 Central Avenue, Seekonk
|Chicken Gyro Pita Wrap
|$7.99
Mouthwatering Slices of Shaved Chicken, Pita, French Fries, Tomato, Lettuce, Gyro Yellow Sauce, Red Onion, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika
ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)