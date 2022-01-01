Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro wraps in Seekonk

Seekonk restaurants
Seekonk restaurants that serve gyro wraps

Gyro Wrap image

 

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Seekonk

545 Central Avenue, Seekonk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyro Wrap$0.00
Beef & Lamb or Chicken.
Gyro Wrap Slices of tender, juicy meat, marinated with herbs & spices, roma tomatoes, onion & tzatziki sauce
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Seekonk
Item pic

 

Greek Gyro - Seekonk

545 Central Avenue, Seekonk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Gyro Pita Wrap$7.99
Mouthwatering Slices of Shaved Chicken, Pita, French Fries, Tomato, Lettuce, Gyro Yellow Sauce, Red Onion, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika
ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)
More about Greek Gyro - Seekonk

