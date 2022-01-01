Salmon in Shawnee

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggtc. image

 

Eggtc.

7182 Renner Road, Shawnee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crepe Salmon & Goat Cheese$11.49
Smoked salmon and goat cheese in a scrambled egg-filled crepe topped with hollandaise, capers and diced tomatoes. Served with a side
Salmon and Goat Cheese Frittata$11.49
Smoked salmon, goat cheese, potatoes and onions sprinkled with fresh basil
More about Eggtc.
Item pic

 

Barley's Kitchen & Tap

16649 Midland Dr., Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ancho Salmon$18.00
6 oz fillet of fresh grilled salmon basted with sweet and spicy ancho-honey glaze. Served with sautéed spinach and white rice.
Ancho Salmon$16.00
6 oz fillet of fresh grilled salmon basted with sweet and spicy ancho-honey glaze. Served with sautéed spinach and white rice.
Grilled Salmon Pasta$18.00
Grilled salmon served over angel hair pasta tossed in white wine sauce with asparagus, roasted red pepper, and spinach, drizzled with lemon beurre blanc.
More about Barley's Kitchen & Tap
Item pic

CAKES

McLain's Market

5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee

Avg 4.7 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Toast$8.00
Smoked salmon, dill spread, capers, and red onion, on nine grain bread.
More about McLain's Market

