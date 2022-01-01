Salmon in Shawnee
Shawnee restaurants that serve salmon
Eggtc.
7182 Renner Road, Shawnee
|Crepe Salmon & Goat Cheese
|$11.49
Smoked salmon and goat cheese in a scrambled egg-filled crepe topped with hollandaise, capers and diced tomatoes. Served with a side
|Salmon and Goat Cheese Frittata
|$11.49
Smoked salmon, goat cheese, potatoes and onions sprinkled with fresh basil
Barley's Kitchen & Tap
16649 Midland Dr., Shawnee
|Ancho Salmon
|$18.00
6 oz fillet of fresh grilled salmon basted with sweet and spicy ancho-honey glaze. Served with sautéed spinach and white rice.
|Ancho Salmon
|$16.00
6 oz fillet of fresh grilled salmon basted with sweet and spicy ancho-honey glaze. Served with sautéed spinach and white rice.
|Grilled Salmon Pasta
|$18.00
Grilled salmon served over angel hair pasta tossed in white wine sauce with asparagus, roasted red pepper, and spinach, drizzled with lemon beurre blanc.