Philly cheesesteaks in Shawnee
Shawnee restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Eggtc.
7182 Renner Road, Shawnee
|Philly Cheese Steak Omelet
|$10.99
Thinly sliced steak, onions, green peppers, and american cheese
The Other Place
22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee
|Philly Cheese Steak (9")
|$13.50
Alfredo sauce, diced chicken, smoked ham, red onions, bell peppers topped with bacon and fresh mushrooms. Brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
|Philly Cheese Steak (14")
|$22.50
Alfredo sauce, diced chicken, smoked ham, red onions, bell peppers topped with bacon and fresh mushrooms. Brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.