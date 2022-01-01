Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Shawnee

Go
Shawnee restaurants
Toast

Shawnee restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

 

Eggtc.

7182 Renner Road, Shawnee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak Omelet$10.99
Thinly sliced steak, onions, green peppers, and american cheese
More about Eggtc.
Consumer pic

 

The Other Place

22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheese Steak (9")$13.50
Alfredo sauce, diced chicken, smoked ham, red onions, bell peppers topped with bacon and fresh mushrooms. Brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
Philly Cheese Steak (14")$22.50
Alfredo sauce, diced chicken, smoked ham, red onions, bell peppers topped with bacon and fresh mushrooms. Brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
More about The Other Place

Browse other tasty dishes in Shawnee

Quesadillas

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Fried Steaks

Grilled Chicken

Chili

Burritos

Chai Lattes

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Shawnee to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston