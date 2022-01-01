Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Shawnee

Shawnee restaurants
Shawnee restaurants that serve nachos

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee

Avg 4.2 (1016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lots-O-Nachos$11.00
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Juan Jose's Taqueria image

 

Juan Jose's Taqueria

13220 W 62nd Terrace, Shawnee

Avg 4.7 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Ground Beef / Nachos$9.50
Carnitas / Pulled Pork Nachos$9.50
Al Pastor / Marinated Pork Nachos$9.50
More about Juan Jose's Taqueria
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blind Box BBQ

13214 W 62nd Terr, Shawnee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Nachos$13.00
Tortilla chips topped with a mixture of smoked meats, green chile queso, roasted corn, pico de gallo, and jalapenos
Irish Nachos$13.00
fresh potato chips, chopped corned beef brisket, green chile queso, chaddar, sour cream and green onions.
More about Blind Box BBQ

