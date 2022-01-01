Nachos in Shawnee
Shawnee restaurants that serve nachos
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee
|Lots-O-Nachos
|$11.00
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
Juan Jose's Taqueria
13220 W 62nd Terrace, Shawnee
|Ground Beef / Nachos
|$9.50
|Carnitas / Pulled Pork Nachos
|$9.50
|Al Pastor / Marinated Pork Nachos
|$9.50
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blind Box BBQ
13214 W 62nd Terr, Shawnee
|BBQ Nachos
|$13.00
Tortilla chips topped with a mixture of smoked meats, green chile queso, roasted corn, pico de gallo, and jalapenos
|Irish Nachos
|$13.00
fresh potato chips, chopped corned beef brisket, green chile queso, chaddar, sour cream and green onions.