Cake in Shawnee

Shawnee restaurants
Shawnee restaurants that serve cake

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Old Shawnee Pizza

6000 Rogers Rd., Shawnee

Avg 4.8 (4349 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ooey Gooey Keto Cake$6.99
S’Mores Lava Cake$5.99
Grandma’s Carrot Cake$5.95
More about Old Shawnee Pizza
The Other Place

22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Red Velvet Cake$4.99
Chocolate/Peanut Butter Cake$4.99
More about The Other Place
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blind Box BBQ

13214 W 62nd Terr, Shawnee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$10.00
the best you'll ever have!
Lemon Blueberry Cake$7.00
Seasonal
Carrot Cake Cupcake$3.00
The same great recipe
More about Blind Box BBQ
CAKES

McLain's Market

5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee

Avg 4.7 (349 reviews)
Takeout
4" Tall Classic Vanilla Cake (serves 4-5)$20.00
Our classic vanilla cake. The tall 4" cake is perfect for parties of 4-5. Whether you're celebrating a birthday, an anniversary, or just having a good day - this cake will surely make your day sweeter!
6" Classic Vanilla Cake (serves 8-10)$29.00
Our classic vanilla cake. This cake is perfect for any celebration and will serve 8-10 people. Just add candles and party on!
Coffee Cakes$13.50
Please allow 48hrs notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Our classic McLain’s coffee cakes are perfect for brunch or for an afternoon treat with some coffee.
More about McLain's Market

