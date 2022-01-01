Cake in Shawnee
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Old Shawnee Pizza
6000 Rogers Rd., Shawnee
|Ooey Gooey Keto Cake
|$6.99
|S’Mores Lava Cake
|$5.99
|Grandma’s Carrot Cake
|$5.95
The Other Place
22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee
|Red Velvet Cake
|$4.99
|Chocolate/Peanut Butter Cake
|$4.99
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blind Box BBQ
13214 W 62nd Terr, Shawnee
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00
the best you'll ever have!
|Lemon Blueberry Cake
|$7.00
Seasonal
|Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$3.00
The same great recipe
CAKES
McLain's Market
5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee
|4" Tall Classic Vanilla Cake (serves 4-5)
|$20.00
Our classic vanilla cake. The tall 4" cake is perfect for parties of 4-5. Whether you're celebrating a birthday, an anniversary, or just having a good day - this cake will surely make your day sweeter!
|6" Classic Vanilla Cake (serves 8-10)
|$29.00
Our classic vanilla cake. This cake is perfect for any celebration and will serve 8-10 people. Just add candles and party on!
|Coffee Cakes
|$13.50
Please allow 48hrs notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Our classic McLain’s coffee cakes are perfect for brunch or for an afternoon treat with some coffee.