Burritos in Shawnee

Eggtc.

7182 Renner Road, Shawnee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Despierto Burrito$9.99
Scrambled eggs, cheddar, chorizo and onions wrapped in a tortilla and topped with sour cream, mango salad and cilantro. Served with breakfast potatoes or hashbrowns.
More about Eggtc.
Juan Jose's Taqueria

13220 W 62nd Terrace, Shawnee

Avg 4.7 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Colorado Burrito$9.00
Slow cooked beef with a dry chili sauce, rice and beans. Topped with cheddar cheese and the dry chili sauce. Served with a side of chips and a choice of one of our homemade salsas.
Ground Beef / Burrito$9.00
Beans Burrito$5.00
More about Juan Jose's Taqueria
McLain's Market

5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee

Avg 4.7 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Smothered Burrito$9.40
Eggs, bacon, potatoes, black beans, and monterey jack, wrapped in a tortilla. Topped with jalapeno cheese sauce, corn pico, and avocado.
Pepperjack Burrito$8.30
A McLain’s Classic! Serrano sauce, sausage, eggs, pepperjack, and potatoes, wrapped in a tortilla.
Veggie Burrito$8.30
Eggs, avocado, black beans, corn pico, veggies, monterey jack, and tomatillo sauce, wrapped in a tortilla.
More about McLain's Market

