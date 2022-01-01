Burritos in Shawnee
Shawnee restaurants that serve burritos
More about Eggtc.
Eggtc.
7182 Renner Road, Shawnee
|Despierto Burrito
|$9.99
Scrambled eggs, cheddar, chorizo and onions wrapped in a tortilla and topped with sour cream, mango salad and cilantro. Served with breakfast potatoes or hashbrowns.
More about Juan Jose's Taqueria
Juan Jose's Taqueria
13220 W 62nd Terrace, Shawnee
|Chili Colorado Burrito
|$9.00
Slow cooked beef with a dry chili sauce, rice and beans. Topped with cheddar cheese and the dry chili sauce. Served with a side of chips and a choice of one of our homemade salsas.
|Ground Beef / Burrito
|$9.00
|Beans Burrito
|$5.00
More about McLain's Market
CAKES
McLain's Market
5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee
|Smothered Burrito
|$9.40
Eggs, bacon, potatoes, black beans, and monterey jack, wrapped in a tortilla. Topped with jalapeno cheese sauce, corn pico, and avocado.
|Pepperjack Burrito
|$8.30
A McLain’s Classic! Serrano sauce, sausage, eggs, pepperjack, and potatoes, wrapped in a tortilla.
|Veggie Burrito
|$8.30
Eggs, avocado, black beans, corn pico, veggies, monterey jack, and tomatillo sauce, wrapped in a tortilla.