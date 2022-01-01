Street tacos in Shawnee
More about Eggtc.
Eggtc.
7182 Renner Road, Shawnee
|Mediterranean Street Tacos
|$9.99
Seasoned grilled chicken and tahini sauce on three flour tortillas topped with feta, lettuce, onions, tomatoes served tzatziki sauce. Served with grilled bread
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee
|Street Tacos
|$11.00
Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.
|Veggie Street Tacos
|$9.50
Seared Taco Flavored Quinoa Crumbles, Lime Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro & Jalapeño, served on corn tortillas.