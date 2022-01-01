Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Shawnee

Go
Shawnee restaurants
Shawnee restaurants that serve street tacos

Item pic

 

Eggtc.

7182 Renner Road, Shawnee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Street Tacos$9.99
Seasoned grilled chicken and tahini sauce on three flour tortillas topped with feta, lettuce, onions, tomatoes served tzatziki sauce. Served with grilled bread
More about Eggtc.
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee

Avg 4.2 (1016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$11.00
Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.
Veggie Street Tacos$9.50
Seared Taco Flavored Quinoa Crumbles, Lime Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro & Jalapeño, served on corn tortillas.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill

