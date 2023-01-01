Honey chicken in Shawnee
Shawnee restaurants that serve honey chicken
More about Old Shawnee Pizza - Shawnee
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Old Shawnee Pizza - Shawnee
6000 Rogers Rd., Shawnee
|MD Pizza of the Month "HONEY CHIPOTLE CHICKEN"
|$25.99
Chipotle Pizza Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Roasted Corn & Poblano Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese and Drizzled with Hot Honey.
|SM Pizza of the Month "HONEY CHIPOTLE CHICKEN"
|$18.49
Chipotle Pizza Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Roasted Corn & Poblano Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese and Drizzled with Hot Honey.