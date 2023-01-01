Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Shawnee

Shawnee restaurants
Shawnee restaurants that serve honey chicken

Old Shawnee Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Old Shawnee Pizza - Shawnee

6000 Rogers Rd., Shawnee

Avg 4.8 (4349 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MD Pizza of the Month "HONEY CHIPOTLE CHICKEN"$25.99
Chipotle Pizza Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Roasted Corn & Poblano Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese and Drizzled with Hot Honey.
SM Pizza of the Month "HONEY CHIPOTLE CHICKEN"$18.49
Chipotle Pizza Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Roasted Corn & Poblano Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese and Drizzled with Hot Honey.
More about Old Shawnee Pizza - Shawnee
Consumer pic

 

The Other Place - Shawnee

22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Mustard Chicken Sub$12.00
Breaded chicken tenders drenched in our famous honey mustard dressing then topped with Swiss cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato & red onion.
More about The Other Place - Shawnee

Map

