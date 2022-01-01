Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Shelton

Shelton restaurants
Shelton restaurants that serve quesadillas

Cafe 4 image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe 4

4 Corporate Drive, Shelton

Avg 3 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla W/ Roasted Peppers, Onions, Jack & Cheddar W/ Sour Cream And Salsa$8.50
More about Cafe 4
Grilled Veggie Quesadilla image

 

Epicurean Feast

6 Armstrong Street, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Veggie Quesadilla$6.00
Fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, and choice of tortilla
Chicken Quesadilla$6.00
Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla
More about Epicurean Feast
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

One Bic Way, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef's Taco Quesadilla$5.95
Seasoned ground beef with onions and peppers with a chef blend cheese in a flour tortilla served with rice and beans and fried plantains.
More about Cafe Services
Little Barn Shelton image

 

Little Barn Shelton

901 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$14.95
flour tortilla filled with chicken, sauteed peppers, onions & cheddar-jack cheese
Plain Cheese Quesadilla$11.95
flour tortilla filled with cheddar-jack cheese
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$11.95
flour tortilla filled with chicken & cheddar-jack cheese
More about Little Barn Shelton

