Quesadillas in Shelton
Shelton restaurants that serve quesadillas
Cafe 4
4 Corporate Drive, Shelton
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla W/ Roasted Peppers, Onions, Jack & Cheddar W/ Sour Cream And Salsa
|$8.50
Epicurean Feast
6 Armstrong Street, Shelton
|Grilled Veggie Quesadilla
|$6.00
Fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, and choice of tortilla
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.00
Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla
Cafe Services
One Bic Way, Shelton
|Chef's Taco Quesadilla
|$5.95
Seasoned ground beef with onions and peppers with a chef blend cheese in a flour tortilla served with rice and beans and fried plantains.
Little Barn Shelton
901 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton
|Quesadilla
|$14.95
flour tortilla filled with chicken, sauteed peppers, onions & cheddar-jack cheese
|Plain Cheese Quesadilla
|$11.95
flour tortilla filled with cheddar-jack cheese
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.95
flour tortilla filled with chicken & cheddar-jack cheese