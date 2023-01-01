Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wonton soup in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury restaurants
Shrewsbury restaurants that serve wonton soup

Item pic

 

Thai & I - Shrewsbury

274 South St, Shrewsbury

Takeout
Wonton Soup$6.95
Banner pic

 

Thai Place Shrewsbury - 50 Boston Turnpike Suite A

50 Boston Turnpike Suite A, Shrewsbury

Takeout
Thai Wonton Soup$5.00
Ground chicken and shrimp filled wontons with napa and scallions in house broth.
