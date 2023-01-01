Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Shrewsbury

Go
Shrewsbury restaurants
Toast

Shrewsbury restaurants that serve cannolis

Greens and Grains image

 

Greens and Grains - Shrewsbury NJ

454 Shrewsbury Plaza, Shrewsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Treats Cannolis (2)$7.50
More about Greens and Grains - Shrewsbury NJ
Consumer pic

 

Corbo & Sons Osteria

555 Shrewsbury Ave, Shrewsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cannoli$10.00
4 mini cannoli, pistachio, powdered sugar
More about Corbo & Sons Osteria

Map

Map

