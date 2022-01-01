Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Simsbury

Simsbury restaurants
Toast

Simsbury restaurants that serve caesar salad

joe pizza image

 

joe pizza

2 Wilcox Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Joe Caesar Salad$11.00
Our own version of this American classic. Romaine lettuce topped with gorgonzola cheese, sweet red onions, Romano cheese and croutons.
More about joe pizza
Plan B image

 

Plan B

4 Railroad Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad Large$10.99
Romaine with garlic croutons, fresh grsted parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad Small$5.39
Romaine with garlic croutons, fresh grsted parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
More about Plan B
Banner pic

 

Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza

21 Iron Horse Boulevard, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad
Caesar salad tossed with Grilled chicken
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
More about Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza

