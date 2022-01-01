Caesar salad in Simsbury
Simsbury restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about joe pizza
joe pizza
2 Wilcox Street, Simsbury
|Joe Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Our own version of this American classic. Romaine lettuce topped with gorgonzola cheese, sweet red onions, Romano cheese and croutons.
More about Plan B
Plan B
4 Railroad Street, Simsbury
|Caesar Salad Large
|$10.99
Romaine with garlic croutons, fresh grsted parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
|Caesar Salad Small
|$5.39
Romaine with garlic croutons, fresh grsted parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing