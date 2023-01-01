Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Skokie

Skokie restaurants
Skokie restaurants that serve carne asada

Libertad image

FRENCH FRIES

Libertad

7931 Lincoln Ave, Skokie

Avg 4.8 (3364 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$32.00
ribeye, yuca fries, chimichurri
More about Libertad
TBK Grill image

 

TBK Grill - Skokie

7565 N Lincoln Ave, Skokie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada$18.50
Skirt steak seasoned and grilled to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, and a corn quesadilla. All dinners served with rice and beans.
Carne Asada Dinner *Special*$15.99
Skirt steak seasoned and grilled to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, and a corn quesadilla. All dinners served with rice and beans.
Daily Specials Include a Regular Fountain Drink
More about TBK Grill - Skokie

