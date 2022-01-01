Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken sandwiches in
Smithfield
/
Smithfield
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Smithfield restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Rocco's
55 Douglas Pike, Smithfield
No reviews yet
Chicken Parm Sandwich
$14.00
More about Rocco's
Corner Market Cafe #20
947 Douglas Pike, Smithfield
No reviews yet
Maple Bacon Chicken Sandwich
$8.79
Crispy chicken, maple glaze, bacon on French toast
More about Corner Market Cafe #20
Browse other tasty dishes in Smithfield
Caesar Salad
Fish And Chips
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Chicken Wraps
Tacos
Sliders
Cheeseburgers
Dumplings
More near Smithfield to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Pawtucket
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Cranston
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Attleboro
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
East Providence
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
North Attleboro
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Woonsocket
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(116 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1341 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(830 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(256 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston