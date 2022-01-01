Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Smithtown
/
Smithtown
/
French Fries
Smithtown restaurants that serve french fries
Smithtown Pasta House
65 East Main Street, Smithtown
No reviews yet
French Fries
$8.00
More about Smithtown Pasta House
Kickn Chicken - Smithtown - 20 east main street
20 East Main Street, Village of the Branch
No reviews yet
French Fries
$4.95
House Spice Blend
More about Kickn Chicken - Smithtown - 20 east main street
Browse other tasty dishes in Smithtown
Thai Tea
Cookies
Cake
More near Smithtown to explore
Bay Shore
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Northport
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Stony Brook
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Selden
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Commack
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Brentwood
No reviews yet
Ronkonkoma
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
East Northport
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Deer Park
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1852 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(218 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(243 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(966 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(315 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(729 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston