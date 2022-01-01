Angus burgers in Smyrna
Smyrna restaurants that serve angus burgers
More about US Cafe - Smyrna
US Cafe - Smyrna
4499 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna
|1/2lb Double US Angus Burger
|$8.25
two 1/4lb Angus beef patties served on sesame white bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and mustard
|1/4lb US Angus Burger
|$6.25
1/4lb Angus beef patty served on sesame white bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and mustard
More about US Cafe Express - Spring Rd
US Cafe Express - Spring Rd
2350 Spring Road, Smyrna
|1/4lb US Angus Burger
|$6.25
1/4lb Angus beef patty served on sesame white bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and mustard
|1/2lb Double US Angus Burger
|$8.25
two 1/4lb Angus beef patties served on sesame white bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and mustard