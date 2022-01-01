Chicken salad in Smyrna
Smyrna restaurants that serve chicken salad
US Cafe - Smyrna
4499 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$9.25
chopped fried chicken tenders, tomato, onion, cucumber, banana peppers and shredded cheese on a bed of iceberg lettuce with your choice of dressing on the side
|Cajun Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.25
cajun-seasoned grilled chicken, tomato, onion, cucumber, banana peppers and shredded cheese on a bed of iceberg lettuce with your choice of dressing on the side
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.25
grilled chicken, tomato, onion, cucumber, banana peppers and shredded cheese on a bed of iceberg lettuce with your choice of dressing on the side
US Cafe Express - Spring Rd
2350 Spring Road, Smyrna
