Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chef salad in
Somerset
/
Somerset
/
Chef Salad
Somerset restaurants that serve chef salad
Jillian's - Somerset
1876 Wilbur Avenue, Somerset
No reviews yet
Chef's Salad
$13.95
More about Jillian's - Somerset
Gus pizza - 582 South Street
582 South Street, Somerset
No reviews yet
Chef Salad
$9.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pepppers, cucumber, feta cheese, kalamata olives, genoa salami, cooked salami, ham, provalone cheese, roast beef.served with pita bread and house dressing.
More about Gus pizza - 582 South Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Somerset
Calamari
Chicken Salad
Garlic Bread
Chicken Tenders
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Parmesan
Sundaes
Chicken Pizza
More near Somerset to explore
New Bedford
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Fall River
Avg 4.1
(21 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Taunton
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
East Providence
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Tiverton
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(663 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(72 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1223 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(167 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(371 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(191 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(226 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston