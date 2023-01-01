Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Somerset

Go
Somerset restaurants
Toast

Somerset restaurants that serve chef salad

Jillian's - Somerset image

 

Jillian's - Somerset

1876 Wilbur Avenue, Somerset

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chef's Salad$13.95
More about Jillian's - Somerset
Main pic

 

Gus pizza - 582 South Street

582 South Street, Somerset

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$9.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pepppers, cucumber, feta cheese, kalamata olives, genoa salami, cooked salami, ham, provalone cheese, roast beef.served with pita bread and house dressing.
More about Gus pizza - 582 South Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerset

Calamari

Chicken Salad

Garlic Bread

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Parmesan

Sundaes

Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Somerset to explore

New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Taunton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1223 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (167 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (371 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (226 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston